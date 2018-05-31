Watch Hina Khan show her awesome dance moves on the song Rashke Qamar

Hina Khan posted a video of hers rehearsing on the song Mere Rashke Qamar, and the actress is a beautiful dancer



Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Television actress Hina Khan is quite popular in the television industry and has a humungous fan following. The actress always manages to stay in the limelight and keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts, with her Instagram account.

The actress, who rose to fame with her television stint as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has continued to enjoy the attention and love ever since. A few days ago, Hina Khan performed at an elite event in Hyderabad on the soulful song, Mere Rashke Qamar. The actress has also posted a video of hers rehearsing on that song on social media.

The Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song was recreated for Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz' film, Baadshaaho, and it went on to become a chartbuster. The song still tops the jukebox list.

Hina Khan shared images of her look from the Hyderabad event and needless to say looked the fittest and made for a treat for the sore eyes. But in no time her timeline was flooded with hate comments and pulled her up for taking up work during Ramzan. Needless to say, her followers went overboard commenting on her choice of outfit or even going ahead with the dance performance & posted provocative messages.

Although Hina chose to not reply and has time and again requested her fans to not indulge in any cat calling or picking up fights on social media, Hina's fans were on a mission to shut down the trollers & supported Hina for continuing to do her work like most of us do.

At a city event last week, Hina addressed the issue & quipped, "People are not probably happy with their life if they're busy discussing yours. When they start talking about you & picking up on everything you do, that means you're going in the right direction. I won't stop and can't stop. Trolls don't bother me."

Hina is probably giving them the best answer with her silent treatment and not reacting to all the hate. Meanwhile her fans are busy shutting down the trolls. Religion should never come in the way of work. We agree. More power to you Hina!

