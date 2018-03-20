Watch how Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's towel dance went wrong

TV actress Shraddha Arya popular for her role on Kundali Bhagya shared a throwback video of hers, in which, she was seen grooving enthusiastically in a towel, to the beats of a popular Bollywood song



Shraddha Arya

Television show, Kundali Bhagya's actress Shraddha Arya, who essays the character of Preeta is a talented dancer. The actress took to her Instagram account to share one of the throwback videos to showcase her dancing talent. However, the dance did not turn out as planned.

In the video, Shraddha Arya is seen doing the towel-dance with two of her friends on a popular Bollywood song. While they start out dancing energetically with all enthusiasm, in the end, Shraddha gets unintentionally hit in her right eye.

While sharing the throwback video, she wrote, "Hahahahah when things don't go as planned, since we were so messy from the start. (Watch till the end) @meher_gill @bhaveshweta #bloopers #whatrubbish #throwback#wth (sic)."

Shraddha Arya looked all chirpy in this video, contrary to her onscreen character. She started her journey in the television industry with India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and went on to do several popular TV shows, namely, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows and has managed to consistently remain in the top five shows on the TRP charts.

