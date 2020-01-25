Watch: Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie holidays in Rajasthan, her dance to Padharo Mhare Des will make you groove

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan and mum Pinkie Roshan along with their girl gang are holidaying in Rajasthan. The trip was planned as a birthday getaway for Sunaina on Wednesday.

Pinkie Roshan, who has been quite active on Instagram, has been sharing interesting pictures and videos from the vacation and netizens are loving it. In one such video, the 65-year-old is seen grooving to the Rajasthani folk song 'Padhaaro Mhare Des' and she has completely nailed it. We are sure this video, will steal your heart.

Check it out:

Pinkie even captioned the video '#music n dance is my gateway to happiness#', to which Hrithik commented 'Amazing mama'.

In the meanwhile, it is heartening to know that Sunaina has resolved her differences with her folks after making several allegations against them last year. Pinkie shared a picture with daughter and wrote alongside, "Mother-daughter love"

Pinkie Roshan shared a video of Sunaina's birthday celebrations too:

Here's another snapshot from the birthday eve:

Pinkie Roshan and her girl gang surely know how to have fun and this video is proof!

