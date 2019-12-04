Watch: Infant falls from third floor of building, has miraculous escape
A two-year-old in Daman and Diu had a miraculous escape after he fell from the third floor of a building. The locals caught him just in time and the child did not suffer any injuries.
The 21-second long hair-raising video shows locals gathering around the building from which the infant fell. The two men extended their arms to catch the child.
#WATCH Daman and Diu: A 2-year-old boy who fell from 3rd floor of a building was saved by locals, yesterday, in Daman. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/bGKyVgNhyM— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
A man caught the child in his arms and fell to the ground. The on-lookers then tried to comprehend how the child fell off the building.
Twitter was impressed and appreciated the men for having caught the child.
God bless those men— RESPET MAN RESPET. (@theutd7) December 3, 2019
God Bless You All, You save a heart of a Mother and whole family. Khush Raho.— PROF. G.S. BODAL (@gsbodal) December 3, 2019
Sometime we saw humanity like this hatsoff to the people who save as in today's world no one care anyone else— Mayank ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@_Mayank_Mittal) December 3, 2019
