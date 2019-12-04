Watch: Infant falls from third floor of building, has miraculous escape

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A two-year-old in Daman and Diu had a miraculous escape after he fell from the third floor of a building. The locals caught him just in time and the child did not suffer any injuries.

The 21-second long hair-raising video shows locals gathering around the building from which the infant fell. The two men extended their arms to catch the child.

#WATCH Daman and Diu: A 2-year-old boy who fell from 3rd floor of a building was saved by locals, yesterday, in Daman. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/bGKyVgNhyM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

A man caught the child in his arms and fell to the ground. The on-lookers then tried to comprehend how the child fell off the building.

Twitter was impressed and appreciated the men for having caught the child.

God bless those men — RESPET MAN RESPET. (@theutd7) December 3, 2019

God Bless You All, You save a heart of a Mother and whole family. Khush Raho. — PROF. G.S. BODAL (@gsbodal) December 3, 2019

Sometime we saw humanity like this hatsoff to the people who save as in today's world no one care anyone else — Mayank ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@_Mayank_Mittal) December 3, 2019

