MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Watch: Infant falls from third floor of building, has miraculous escape

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 11:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The 21-second long hair-raising video shows locals gathering around the building from which the infant fell.

Pic/ANI screengrab
Pic/ANI screengrab

A two-year-old in Daman and Diu had a miraculous escape after he fell from the third floor of a building. The locals caught him just in time and the child did not suffer any injuries.

The 21-second long hair-raising video shows locals gathering around the building from which the infant fell. The two men extended their arms to catch the child.

A man caught the child in his arms and fell to the ground. The on-lookers then tried to comprehend how the child fell off the building.

Twitter was impressed and appreciated the men for having caught the child.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK