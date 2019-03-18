Watch: Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback video of her daughter singing 'Feeling The Light'

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the light"

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who shares 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Max, with former husband Marc Anthony, couldn't help but gush over her little girl's singing skills.

Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the light", reports etonline.com.

"Scrolling through my phone and found this video of my coconuts. I blinked and now they're fearlessly performing in their fifth grade play," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#timeflies #coconuts #maxstaratthrendmakesmesohappy #emmesvoicemakesmemelt #amor".

Isn't that cute?

