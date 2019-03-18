Watch: Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback video of her daughter singing 'Feeling The Light'

Updated: Mar 18, 2019, 08:46 IST | IANS

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the light"

Watch: Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback video of her daughter singing 'Feeling The Light'
Jennifer Lopez,

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who shares 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Max, with former husband Marc Anthony, couldn't help but gush over her little girl's singing skills.

Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the light", reports etonline.com.

"Scrolling through my phone and found this video of my coconuts. I blinked and now they're fearlessly performing in their fifth grade play," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#timeflies #coconuts #maxstaratthrendmakesmesohappy #emmesvoicemakesmemelt #amor".

Isn't that cute?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jennifer lopezhollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sing for fans!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees