Watch: Kangaroo jumps back into lake after being rescued by cops

Canberra: The internet is a goldmine of funny videos. Just yesterday, a video of a kangaroo went viral for all the right reasons. The video shows some cops rescuing a kangaroo from a lake, but instead of breathing a sigh of relief, the kangaroo jumps right back in the water.

The incident happened at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. It was shared widely on Twitter and Reddit.

My friends recommending I make a positive change in my life but then me getting right back on my bullshit 0.2 seconds later pic.twitter.com/TmgZAwRsMB — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 18, 2019

The video earned a lot of responses soon after it was posted. Some said that the kangaroo didn’t ask to be rescued, while some criticized way the animal was handled. Take a look at the tweets here:

"did I ASK to be "rescued"? NO! — Carol McKay (@carolmckayau) October 18, 2019

"no thank you, I'm in a Fitbit challenge this week and not quite done with my laps"



Also have watched it 10+ times ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ — Christy Chilton (@christy_chilton) October 18, 2019

Very poor animal handling.

— Trains Foreva (@Rail4Eva) October 18, 2019

According to a report in The Canberra Times, the kangaroo was rescued a second time too. Unfortunately, it escaped the clutches of the cops once again.

