MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Watch: Kangaroo jumps back into lake after being rescued by cops

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 16:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Canberra

The incident happened at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia.

Canberra: The internet is a goldmine of funny videos. Just yesterday, a video of a kangaroo went viral for all the right reasons. The video shows some cops rescuing a kangaroo from a lake, but instead of breathing a sigh of relief, the kangaroo jumps right back in the water.

The incident happened at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. It was shared widely on Twitter and Reddit. 

The video earned a lot of responses soon after it was posted. Some said that the kangaroo didn’t ask to be rescued, while some criticized way the animal was handled. Take a look at the tweets here:

 

According to a report in The Canberra Times, the kangaroo was rescued a second time too. Unfortunately, it escaped the clutches of the cops once again. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

canberraaustraliaworld news

Maharashtra Elections 2019: Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde battle it out for Parli

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK