Watch: Kriti Sanon celebrates her 20 million followers on Instagram in style

bollywood

Kriti Sanon continues to get reasons for celebration, as she clocks 20 million followers on Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Basking in the glory of her recent success Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon continues to get reasons of celebration as she clocks 20 million followers on Instagram. Kriti took to her social media and posted a video of her journey from the day she has started using Instagram, and thanked all her followers for it.

The actress started using Instagram from January 2015 and has become one of the fastest growing Instagram accounts of a Bollywood actress.

Kriti posted the video and wrote, "5years and 20Million of us!! Thank you so so much for all the love and support guys!! I absolutely love sharing a part of my life and my thoughts with all of you.. makes me feel connected in some way beyond my work!! Keep the love growing and i promise i’ll work harder to deserve it!! Here’s to #20Millionof us.. a little recap of our insta journey! [sic]"

Kriti Sanon's recent release Luka Chuppi marks as her highest opener ever as a solo female lead, and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. The actress is currently running a hectic schedule, as she is busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. The actress was last seen in Kalank's special song, apart from her interesting line up of films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon talks about pay disparity in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates