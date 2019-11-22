Watch: Kriti Sanon grooves to Coca Cola in this video; but wait for the Marathi touch!

Kriti Sanon is slowly and gradually improving as an actor and making bold choices. As filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker gears up for another ambitious film titled Panipat, where Sanon essays the role of Parvati Bai, we must say it's unarguably her toughest and most complex role yet, both physically and emotionally.

But the behind the scenes videos suggest the actress had a great time while shooting for the film. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video on her Instagram stories where she could be seen dancing on her song 'Coca Cola' from Luka Chuppi, giving it a Maharashtrian twist. You shouldn't miss watching this video, particularly if you're a fan of the actress.

Here's the first one, and we must admit she rocked the look:

Panipat is one of the most expensive films of 2019 and the expectations are expectedly huge. Also starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film is all set to release on December 6 and clash with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which, ironically, also has a cameo by Kriti. If both the film does well, it would surely be a double-whammy for the actress, who already had two big hits this year- Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4.

On the work front, Sanon has Mimi coming up, a film about surrogacy that also stars Pankaj Tripathi. She has also been roped in opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, releasing on Christmas 2020. She also has Rahul Dholakia's thriller coming up that isn't titled yet. And if all goes well, she's also touted to be back with Aaryan in Luka Chuppi 2.

All in all, 2020 seems to be a very exciting year for the actress as she dabbles with diverse genres and different characters.

