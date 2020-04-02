Watch Lionel Messi, football greats nail the Toilet Roll Challenge like a boss in new video

While star footballers may not be giving their fans a treat with their dazzling football skills on the pitch at the moment, they are definitely giving their fans some great stuff to watch off the field.

As football and many other sports have come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are still busy showcasing their super talent from the four walls of their home in the latest #ToiletRollChallenge that is going viral on social media.

Barcelona star player and Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the football world by juggling with a toilet roll which has gone viral on the internet. Watch how Messi shows his superiority with the toilet roll as well.

This act was also followed by other football greats like Arsenal star Thierry Henry and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos all showing off their tricks while being at home.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all league across Europe and over the world to shut shop for the time being.

Messi recenty accepted a 70 percent reduction in pay at FC Barcelona. The Argentine explained on his Instagram page that the first team squad had not only agreed to reduce their salaries by 70 percent, but that the players would also cover the wages of all of the other employees at the club.

Inputs from IANS

