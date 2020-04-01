Watch: Little girl doesn't allow father to leave home during lockdown

A little refusing to let her father go out of the house during the nation-wide lockdown has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and showed the girl blocking the door and reminding her fatheir that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to stay indoors during the nation-wide lockdown.

"The Prime Minister said don't go outside," she reminds her father in Hindi in 15-second-long video. "Mat jaao (don't go)," she adds, stretching her arms across the door-frame to prevent her father from leaving the house.

Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office. She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/gAwvxxCU5u — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 31, 2020

Khandu shared the video and wrote, "Watch the reaction of a daughter when her father pretends to leave for office," he wrote. She blocks the door and reminds her father of PM Narendra Modi Ji's appeal to stay indoor. Who better understands the importance of #lockdown to fight #coronavirus than this little girl from Arunachal."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates