Watch: Massive blaze in Mumbai's Fort area, 2 fire tenders injured

Fire at Fort. Pic/ANI

Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.

The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed, while they were dousing the fire.

At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

No casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH: A Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.18 Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/5cv3WDeCUj — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

#WATCH: A part of Patel Chambers collapsed as firefighters continue to douse the fire that broke out a few hours back in Mumbai's Fort area. 2 Fire officials injured.18 Fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/l57dUXoOeT — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

