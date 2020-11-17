Watch: Police officer warns people with Gabbar Singh's iconic dialogue, lands in trouble

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district was served a notice after he was caught on camera shouting a movie dialogue on the loudspeaker while on patrolling duty.

In the video that has been shared widely on social media, police officer KL Dangi is seen saying an altered version of the popular dialogue from 1975 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’ – “So ja beta nahi to Gabbar aa jayega”.

The police officer was heard saying, “Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega. (When a child cries even as far as 50 km away from Kalyanpura, their mothers tell them to go to sleep or Dangi will come).”

#WATCH | MP: KL Dangi, in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua, says, "Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega".



"A show-cause notice has been issued to him," says Jhabua ASP Anand Singh. (15.11) pic.twitter.com/FCEN0EKm8D — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

After the video went viral, a show-cause notice was issued to the police officer. “A show-cause notice has been issued to him. Further action will be taken in the matter after a preliminary enquiry,” Jhabua ASP Anand Singh told ANI.

