Watch: Protestors in Lebanon sing 'Baby Shark' for kid amidst protests

In the midst of ongoing protests in Lebanon on economic meltdown, a gesture by the people brought tears to everyone's eyes.

A video which was posted on Facebook by Eliane Jabbour shows protestors performing a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark for little Robin. The baby seems unfazed by whats happening outside. The post by Jabbour thanked the protestors for their thoughtful gesture.

"I’m dying hahahahaha," wrote a Facebook user. "I love my country!" said another user. The video also garnered a lot of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/mIVbK07wuH — Citi Zen (@NoonQuil) October 22, 2019

A mother wanted to shield her child from the darkness of the world and these men stopped their protest against corruption and evil took time to make sure that the child saw that "It's just a baby shark party" and that everything is ok â¤



If that doesnt move you... — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 22, 2019

I just burst into tears of joy. How wonderful! â¤ï¸ — Libraryzombie ð¨ð¦ð¥ð§¶â­ððð (@libraryzombie) October 22, 2019

The video has garnered 185K views and more than 1.5k shares.

