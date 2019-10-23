MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Watch: Protestors in Lebanon sing 'Baby Shark' for kid amidst protests

Published: Oct 23, 2019, 10:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Lebanon

A video which was posted on Facebook by Eliane Jabbour shows protestors performing a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

In the midst of ongoing protests in Lebanon on economic meltdown, a gesture by the people brought tears to everyone's eyes.

A video which was posted on Facebook by Eliane Jabbour shows protestors performing a rendition of the popular song, Baby Shark for little Robin. The baby seems unfazed by whats happening outside. The post by Jabbour thanked the protestors for their thoughtful gesture.

"I’m dying hahahahaha," wrote a Facebook user. "I love my country!" said another user. The video also garnered a lot of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

The video has garnered 185K views and more than 1.5k shares.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

world news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK