Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone groove to Khalibali

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

From commenting on each other's social media posts to getting clicked together on vacations, Bollywood's rumoured couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often set new bars for all of their fans. This time the two were seen grooving together on Khalibali song from their blockbuster movie Padmaavat.

Taking to his Instagram, the Gunday star posted a video in which he can be seen dancing and having a great time with his lady love during an event. The duo ended the video with a warm hug.

Ranveer captioned the video as, " What in the Habibi is going on here?! @deepikapadukone."

In the video, Deepika can be seen wearing a white floral print saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a gorgeous necklace while Ranveer donned a checkered suit.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela. According to media reports, the much-in-love couple is apparently getting married this November.

On the work front, Chennai Express star is set to portray the role of an acid attack survivor in her next film while Ranveer is prepping up for Gully Boy, Simmba, 83, and Takht.

