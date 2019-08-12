Watch these documentaries set in Kashmir

sunday-mid-day

We have compiled a list of documentaries as well as feature films that show the issues in the conflicted region of Kashmir

A still from No Fathers In Kashmir

Mumbai-based filmmakers Niyantha Shekar and Mukti Krishan have made a documentary incorporating multiple voices on what it means to make art in the most militarised region in the world—Kashmir. Interestingly, the film was released on YouTube just a days before Article 370 was revoked by the central government.

While the duo's Raqs-e-Inquilab (Art in a Time of Conflict) is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, we have compiled a list of a few more such documentaries as well as feature films that show the issues in this conflicted region.

No Fathers in Kashmir: This is an Indian drama film directed by Oscar-nominated Ashvin Kumar. Written by Ashvin Kumar, the film stars Zara Webb, Ashvin Kumar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Natasha Mago. The film released on 5 April 2019 and its story revolves around a teenage British Kashmiri, Noor, who is retracing her roots. She is joined by Majid, a local Kashmiri boy who is more smitten by her exotic foreignness than her obsession to unravel the mysteries of their disappeared fathers.



The Killing of Kashmir: Peace is in the headlines as India and Pakistan begin talks to end 15 years of violence in Kashmir. But this is far from a reality for civilians. In this documentary, the filmmakers travel deep into Kashmir to reveal the harrowing lives of Kashmiris.



Project Kashmir: This film explores war between countries and war within oneself while juxtaposing moving personal stories of Kashmiris who have never known a world without war. For some questions, the film reveals, there is never just one truth.

