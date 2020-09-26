Search

Watch: Eshna Kutty's hula hoop dance to 'Genda Phool' in saree & sneakers has left netizens floored

Updated: 26 September, 2020 13:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Many twitter users have also shared their own saree photos with the #sareeflow to join Eshna's trend.

Screengrabs from the video shared by Eshna Kutty
Screengrabs from the video shared by Eshna Kutty

Now more than ever, netizens have started to notice and appreciate the various underdog artists who deserve to shine; which is one of the best things to have come out of the lockdown.

Yesterday social media was left stunned when they came across hula hoop dancer Eshan Kutty’s dance routine on ‘Genda Phool’.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle and it created a stir in no time.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obvâÂÂ¨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping

A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) onSep 23, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

From the very first second, Eshna had us hooked to her routine which was very tough and unique. Adding to the charm and risk was her saree and hula hoop which she seamlessly incorporated in her performance.

Not just that, how much she was enjoying herself through the dance while goofing around also resonated with the audience and they couldn’t help but watch it again and again until it went viral.

The video quickly reached Twitter where it garnered massive praises. Eshna’s mother, journalist Chitra Narayanan shared the video on her twitter handle and introduced her daughter who had already gone viral by then.

The video has garnered over 5.5 lakh views on Eshna’s profile and is being widely shared. Several famous personalities also shared her video and congratulated her.

Many twitter users have also shared their own saree photos with the #sareeflow to join Eshna’s trend.

Eshna has been a vocal advocate of Indian culture and diversity and has been using #sareeflow for quite some time now. This extraordinary performance was another way to start a conversation around the cause.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 26 September, 2020 12:52 IST

Tags

viral videosInstagram

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK