Watch: Eshna Kutty's hula hoop dance to 'Genda Phool' in saree & sneakers has left netizens floored

Now more than ever, netizens have started to notice and appreciate the various underdog artists who deserve to shine; which is one of the best things to have come out of the lockdown.

Yesterday social media was left stunned when they came across hula hoop dancer Eshan Kutty’s dance routine on ‘Genda Phool’.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle and it created a stir in no time.

From the very first second, Eshna had us hooked to her routine which was very tough and unique. Adding to the charm and risk was her saree and hula hoop which she seamlessly incorporated in her performance.

Not just that, how much she was enjoying herself through the dance while goofing around also resonated with the audience and they couldn’t help but watch it again and again until it went viral.

The video quickly reached Twitter where it garnered massive praises. Eshna’s mother, journalist Chitra Narayanan shared the video on her twitter handle and introduced her daughter who had already gone viral by then.

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

The video has garnered over 5.5 lakh views on Eshna’s profile and is being widely shared. Several famous personalities also shared her video and congratulated her.

I believe I’m already late in noticing this video...But it doesn’t make me any less awestruck..A star is born...Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow... https://t.co/OtinRUCqYn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2020

Aww this is amazing.Thank you @Namrata_Joshi for sharing this with me.I do have danced wearing a saree n sneakers but this.A Treat to watch her graceful dance with Hoop with such aesthetics #EshnaKutty is amazing.Will have2 learn 2 hoop from her @Rachnakanwar @ndcnn #GendaPhool https://t.co/rkxW5ig5NV — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) September 25, 2020

Didn't think my IG video would blow up here. Also never thought I'd make a twitter account but here i am thanks to the love pouring in. Genda Phool is one of my fav songs & @rekha_bhardwaj your voice singlehandedly set the mood for this video. Tks for the share @Rachnakanwar :) https://t.co/pjkFm2eqIP — Eshna Kutty (@EshnaKutty) September 25, 2020

Many twitter users have also shared their own saree photos with the #sareeflow to join Eshna’s trend.

Girls have a class

Be like herâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Not Her#sareeflow pic.twitter.com/S7jlqpFOiH — Ankit (@trustyou_once) September 25, 2020

My sporty #sareeflow moments are about racing in Kari racetrack and other fitness ventures enroute journey. pic.twitter.com/iAx8p6vOxA — Sangeetha #CIT150 (@SangitaSri) September 25, 2020

Eshna has been a vocal advocate of Indian culture and diversity and has been using #sareeflow for quite some time now. This extraordinary performance was another way to start a conversation around the cause.

