Watch: Two baby elephants rescued from a pit after three hour-long struggle

Updated: May 09, 2019, 17:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Local residents claimed that the two elephants' mother tried to rescue them multiple time but went all efforts in vain

Screengrab from the video

Two elephant calves that had fallen into a pit in Galkiriyagama, Sri Lanka on Monday. The two elephants were rescued from the pit after struggling for almost three hours. A video of their rescue effort is now going viral on social media.

Both elephants had fallen into the pit located on private land. Local residents claimed that the two elephants' mother tried to rescue them multiple time but went all efforts in vain.

In the video, Wildlife officials used an excavator to cut an escape path for the two baby elephants. Immediately, one calf climbed out of the pit and joined its mother and the other tried to climb out but struggled to get out of the pit. The officials had helped out the other baby elephant by the excavator.

After the climbing out of the pit, the other smaller elephant huddled next to the excavator and refused to leave the area.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on social media and netizens praised the rescue act.


Following the rescue effort, wildlife officers and local residents claimed that they used loud firecrackers to chase the baby elephants back into the jungle where they eventually joined their mothers.

