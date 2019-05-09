Watch: Two baby elephants rescued from a pit after three hour-long struggle

international

Local residents claimed that the two elephants' mother tried to rescue them multiple time but went all efforts in vain

Screengrab from the video

Two elephant calves that had fallen into a pit in Galkiriyagama, Sri Lanka on Monday. The two elephants were rescued from the pit after struggling for almost three hours. A video of their rescue effort is now going viral on social media.

Both elephants had fallen into the pit located on private land. Local residents claimed that the two elephants' mother tried to rescue them multiple time but went all efforts in vain.

In the video, Wildlife officials used an excavator to cut an escape path for the two baby elephants. Immediately, one calf climbed out of the pit and joined its mother and the other tried to climb out but struggled to get out of the pit. The officials had helped out the other baby elephant by the excavator.

After the climbing out of the pit, the other smaller elephant huddled next to the excavator and refused to leave the area.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on social media and netizens praised the rescue act.

I guess the second one is saying “many thanks guys” :) — Essraa (@my_name_is_Esra) May 9, 2019

So glad to see so much compassion and love for the animals. Hats off to those boys. — vkindustrialist (@vkindustrialist) May 9, 2019

The best thing I saw in the clip was that the sibling waited till the other guy join him/her. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ https://t.co/nfWCEs4n2Y — Vidura Pihillanda (@VPihillanda) May 8, 2019

In case your day started out in a bad way, here are some baby elephants being rescued. https://t.co/VY6hY3YExq — Carol Ott ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@CarolSOtt) May 8, 2019

I like how the rescuers use all languages at disposal. Just in case they aren't sure which language the calves were brought up in.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/854fEfPfGJ — Cham J (@Uppercut07) May 8, 2019

Ok I actually cheered that 2nd baby elephant. Out loud. https://t.co/AOlK2BRVtN — Hash (@Lelouch90) May 8, 2019

How wonderful to see the baby elephants rescued and reunited with their mom. — Barry Kelly (@bazakel) May 7, 2019

Bet they'll never forget that!! — West Wicklow House (@Westwicklowhse) May 7, 2019



Following the rescue effort, wildlife officers and local residents claimed that they used loud firecrackers to chase the baby elephants back into the jungle where they eventually joined their mothers.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates