Watch video: 10-feet-long python removed from car engine

A 10-foot long Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a blue Mustang in Florida recently. MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page.

Wildlife officers were summoned to the Dania Beach on Thursday morning to remove a 10-foot long python from the car's engine compartment. As the officers opened the car’s hood to investigate, both of them were stunned to find the reptile inside.

The python was removed by the officers with the help of two steel rods and thereafter, put inside a bag.

"Under hood surprise! We received a call about a large python under the hood of a blue Mustang! Our officers quickly responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake. This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us. We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species," read the caption on the Facebook page.

FWC officers, after rescuing the python, kept it with themselves and it will be used as an education and outreach animal. Speaking to CNN, spokeswoman Carli Segelson said, "Since it is still hot in South Florida, the snake was likely not in the car seeking heat."

The agency also said that Burmese pythons are not native to Florida. They prey on birds, mammals and even alligators.

