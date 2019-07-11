Watch video: 3-year-old boy falls into open gutter in Goregaon

national

The incident was reported around 10:24 pm on Wednesday as rains lashed the city. A rescue operation was underway but the locals fear that the toddler has been swept away due to the heavy flow of water in the drainage

The nullah where the child fell.

A three-year-old boy fell into an open gutter in Goregaon on Wednesday. In the CCTV footage obtained by the authorities, the kid identified as Devansh Suraj Dhansi is seen walking near the open drain, he walks past an electrical enclosure box and then falls into the open gutter, located near Ambedkar Chowk on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road in Goregaon (East).

when rains lashed across Mumbai and soon a rescue team reached the location to locate the missing boy

Dhansi's parents raised an alarm when they located his slippers next to the drain and realised that he may have fallen into the manhole. Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade arrived within 10 to 15 minutes and began looking for Dhansi, his father said. The search operation extended to Thursday and efforts to rescue him are underway, Mumbai Police said.

Along with the Mumbai fire brigade, Mumbai Police, ambulance and ward staff also joined into operation to rescue the three-year-old toddler.

The child was still untraceable when this report was filed and according to the locals, the boy could have been swept away from the gutter into the nearby drain.

His parents blamed the BMC for open drains and nullahs. Angry relatives of the child also blocked the Mulund Goregaon link road after BMC, fire brigade failed to trace the missing child.

The incident led to a political slugfest with the National Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress party blaming the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and sought action against the civic officials concerned.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mumbai Mayor said, "The person who is responsible for this mishap will be punished. We will take action against the person responsible for this incident."

(With inputs from Samiullah Khan and wires)

