Watch Video: 32-year-old man attempts to snatch mobile from moving train

Sources revealed that a total of 5 cases were registered again him at different police stations

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch unit 4. A video which went viral on social media in which a person was seen attempting to snatch a mobile phone from a person in moving the express train. The person (commuter) who then shot the video and edited it properly has mentioned the date, timing, train details in the video and then uploaded it on various platforms of social media.

According to the police, "The video was shot on 18th of August when a commuter was traveling in Matysgandha express train when the train was reaching Vikhroli station and an unknown person who was standing nearby the railway tracks tried to snatch his cell phone but he (the commuter) spotted him and saved his phone meanwhile the entire attempt which occurred at around 9:45 am got captured in his cell phone.



Ashraf Naim Khan

Soon after the video went viral, the railway police, as well as the Mumbai crime branch, was working on this case, and after a month's time, the Mumbai crime branch nabbed the accused who was identified as Ashraf Naim Khan, a resident of Vikhroli Taigor Nagar where he stays with his mother father. Khan who has a criminal background was wanted in two cases, in which the court had issued proclamation order against him. There are total 5 cases registered again him at different police stations."

According to police inspector Sandip Revle, "We had received an information about the accused that he is in the Dongri area after which a police team was dispatched and arrested the accused from Habib hospital in Dongri.

Sources revealed that Khan was working as a watchman in Habib hospital, he has 12 hour work time at the hospital where he used to work in night shift and in day shift he used to do such crimes like theft, robbery, and Fatka near the railway tracks. However, Khan used to give his salary to his family and whatever amount he used to get after the crime, he then used to use that amount to buy drugs, and liquor for him.

