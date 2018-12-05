Watch Video: 35-year-old man shows bizarre ability to lick his own forehead

hatke

Yagya has now become a celebrity-figure in Nepal and has set his eyes on the Guinness Book of World Records for the world's longest tongue

A screen grab from the video

35-year-old Yagya Bahadur Katuwal is a bus driver from Urlabari, Nepal, who has taken the Internet by storm. He has an extraordinary ability to lick his own forehead with his tongue! Although it sounds impossible, the feat has been achieved by Yagya Bahadur Katuwal whose jaw-dropping video of licking his forehead with his tongue has gone viral on social media.

Yagya's rare skill first surfaced when the locals in Urlabari spotted him in the act. That's when his tongue-licked-forehead pictures and videos started breaking the internet making him an overnight sensation. The humble bus driver has now become sort of a celebrity figure in Nepal and his quite enjoying the fame.

But there's a twist to this. Yagya has been strictly instructed by his employers to not 'show-off' his bizarre ability to lick his own forehead while he is at work as it may scare off children. Katuwal now seems to believe that has he has the world’s longest tongue and is the only person who can lick their own forehead. He has now set his eyes on the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch the bizarre video over here:







"Children never want to get close to me. Even adults can lose consciousness when they watch me in action," Katuwal was quoted talking to a local news website as reported by Times Now News.

The bus driver further added "I think I look great like this - I can cover my nose with my lips, lick my forehead and make the sound of bullet bike. If I got to act in a horror movie, I wouldn't need makeup like other actors to scare people."

Yagya Katuwal recently performed the trick and the performance was captured and shared online by Puskar Neap. The video has gone viral since then. "He is physically and mentally fit - he discovered in the early age that he can lick his own forehead. He has just one tooth and that is what makes him able to do that his skills are weird, yet amazing," said Puskar Neap.

