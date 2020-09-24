Watch Video: 6-month-old becomes youngest person to go water skiing

A viral video of a six-month-old baby enjoying water skiing is winning hearts online. The baby from United States' Utah has broken a world record and become the youngest person ever to go water skiing. A video shows the baby Rich Humphreys water skiing at Lake Powel.

The video which has created a major buzz on social media was first shared by his parents, Casey and Mindi Humpherys on Instagram. "I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that's a big deal... #worldrecord," read the caption. It has been garnering love and praises ever since. It shows Rich holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat.

The baby's father can be seen on another boat, keeping a watch over the baby. He is seen donning a life jacket with his feet strapped securely to the board.



Rich Humphreys caught in action as he enjoys skiing with his dad at Lake Powel

Interestingly, the baby Humpherys also has his own Instagram page with nearly 8,000 followers. Since being shared, the post had collected over 13,000 views while one version of the video on Twitter has registered a whopping 7.6 million views. The video has left netizens divided with some stating that the boy was too young to be going water skiing.

On the other hand, many users said that the was safe with his father and seemed to be following all safety norms while having a good time. One user wrote, "It looks cute and all but it could be dangerous too," while a second user said, "This is amazing, way to go, mom and dad." "This is child endangerment. Do not clap," read the third comment.

