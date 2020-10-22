Watch video: 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra is cycling to Vaishno Devi in J&K

A video of a 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra cycling to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral.

The video shows the elderly woman riding the bicycle alone from Khamgaon to cover a distance of over 2,200 kms.

The video was posted by Fit Bharat on Twitter and twitterati lauded the woman’s determination.

Inspiring & Motivating ðÂÂÂÂª

68 yr old lady from Khamgaon of Maharashtra is going for darshan of Ma Vaishnodevi to Katra, Jammu. She is covering 2200 km all alone on her geared bicycle.

What a devotion,determination & fitness of Tai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ .

Salute & Respect ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/wgpeQSsTMb — Fit Bharat (@FitBharat) October 20, 2020

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she is alone and women should always show courage.

Reportedly, she left from Khamgaon on July 24 and covers almost 40 km every day. This week, she crossed Madhya Pradesh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news