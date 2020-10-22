Watch video: 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra is cycling to Vaishno Devi in J&K

Search

Updated: 22 October, 2020 15:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A video of a 68-year-old woman from Maharashtra cycling to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral.

The video shows the elderly woman riding the bicycle alone from Khamgaon to cover a distance of over 2,200 kms.

The video was posted by Fit Bharat on Twitter and twitterati lauded the woman’s determination.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she is alone and women should always show courage.

Reportedly, she left from Khamgaon on July 24 and covers almost 40 km every day. This week, she crossed Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: 22 October, 2020 14:58 IST

