Watch Video: A look at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut has witnessed a remarkable journey in Bollywood. From playing different roles in films to writing, direction, and now her own production house, Manikarnika Films, she has excelled in everything she has done. The name of Kangana's production house is a clear nod to her 2019 film titled Manikarnika. Her production house is located in Pali Hill in Mumbai and it is something that Kangana has dreamt of for ten years.

Kangana's team recently shared a BTS video that showcases the actress' work studio. A few glimpses of her workspace seen in the BTS video are proof if her stellar taste and aim for perfection. According to sources, the total landing cost of this dream studio is approximately 48cr along with reconstruction and rebuilding the place from scratch.

Have a look at the video her team uploaded right here:

Her eclectic workspace looks magnificent with a touch of European style. Kangana has got most of her studio's furniture customized and handmade. The studio looks dreamy and shows how inclined the actress is towards beauty and aesthetics. The most interesting part of her Pali Hill studio is that Kangana is promoting a plastic-free sustainable environment-friendly office culture!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news