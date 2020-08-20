Watch video: Aesha Dhawan surprises her daughters in Australia after eight months!

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha shared the ordeal son Zoraver and herself faced before they finally got to meet her daughters Aliyah and Rhea in Australia.

On Wednesday, Aesha took to social media site Instagram to share a lovely video and wrote: "The most exciting moment after not seeing my girls for eight months. We took a flight two weeks ago, flew to Adelaide, then Zoraver and I were in hotel-room quarantine for 14 days, took another flight to Melbourne, drove for over an hour JUST FOR THIS MOMENT. @aliyah_dhawan #lovemykids #whatamoment #myheart #myfamily #overwhelmed #authenticparenting #authentic-parents @im.justamum."

Aesha Dhawan and India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan got married in 2012 after dating for a while. Aesha Dhawan's daughters - Rhea and Aliyah - are from her previous marriage. She and Shikhar welcomed their son Zoraver in 2014. Shikhar Dhawan shares a close bond with his daughters Aliyah and Rhea and often shares photos along with them on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is among the long list of cricketers out of action due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be gearing up for the IPL 2020 edition beginning September 19 in UAE.

Shikhar Dhawan will be seen part of the Delhi Capitals squad which will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

