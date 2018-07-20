Watch Video: After sharp attack, Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi and winks

After a no-holds-barred and scathing criticism of Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walks across to the Prime Minister and hugs him

Known for his hugs but this was one Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not expecting. After a no-holds barred and scathing criticism of Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked across to the Prime Minister and hugged him, a gesture which took the Lok Sabha members by surprise.

Narendra Modi, who initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. "This is what it means to be a Hindu," Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid a big applause from his party members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi and other leaders present.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi walked up to PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and gave him a hug, earlier today #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/fTgyjE2LTt — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Sharply criticised for his reported remarks that "Congress is a Muslim party", Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi, BJP and ...have taught me what it means to be a Congress person, the meaning of being a real Indian, and what it means to be a real Hindu.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi winked after hugging PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha earlier today #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/206d6avU07 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

For this, I thank them." He also said his opponents may hate him, call him "Pappu" but he has no anger, hatred against the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rahul Gandhi's action of giving Narendra Modi a hug in Parliment spread like wild fire on social media.

Rahul Gandhi has upended Indian politics with his brilliant speech. . #BhookampAaGaya . Game on! Hug, set and match! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 20, 2018

Some called it the most epic moment of Rahul Gandhi's entire speech

The dynast-to-dynast wink by @RahulGandhi to @JM_Scindia after hugging @narendramodi mimics @realDonaldTrump's conspiratorial wink to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki :) — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) July 20, 2018

(With inputs from ANI)

