Watch Video: Ajit Pawar sprays sanitiser on mics before interacting with reporters

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, people are taking precautions to stay safe and curb the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, politicians seem to be taking extra care while interacting with people and attending important meetings.

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar recently attended an event in Pune where he inaugurated a jumbo COVID-19 centre, similar to the one in Mumbai. After the event, Pawar had to interact with mediapersons and at the press meet he sanitised mics of news channels.

Armed with face mask and hand gloves, Ajit Pawar removed a small bottle of sanitiser from his pocket and sprayed it on the mics placed before him. Post this, he interacted with the mediapersons.

However, this isn't the first time that Pawar has taken such precautions. A few days ago, Pawar's picture where he was seen interacting with cousin Supriya Sule and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare had gone viral. In the picture, Pawar can be seen sitting on a couch and working from home while the area around him was cordoned off.

Even while visiting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend greetings on the latter's birthday, Pawar was seen armed with a face mask and hand gloves as he handed a bouquet to the Sena chief. Several politicians, including former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, had tested positive for coronavirus.

