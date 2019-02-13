Watch Video: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding card is royal

mumbai-guide

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha as the two offered the first wedding card of their son Akash Ambani at Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani accompanied by their younger son, Anant Ambani were recently spotted at Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai as they sought blessings for the couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani sought blessings of Lord Ganesha as the two offered the first wedding card of their son Akash Ambani.

After the grand wedding of Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, the Ambani family is gearing up for another big wedding as Akash Ambani is set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Shloka Mehta.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani were welcomed by Siddhivinayak temple's chairman Aadesh Bandekar. Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his partner Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta.

The young couple made headlines last year in June when the two exchanged rings in a lavish star-studded party at the Ambani home in Antilia in Mumbai. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on March 9, 2019.

