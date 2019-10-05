Akshay Kumar rescues unconscious man on Maniesh Paul's reality show

Akshay Kumar began promotions for his upcoming film Housefull 4. As part of the promotions, the actor reached the sets of Maniesh Paul's new show, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. However, an incident happened on the sets where a crew member fell unconscious while performing a stunt. The Khiladi star himself came forward and helped the crew in reviving him.

In a video that went viral on social media, we can see actor Ali Asgar and another artist performing an act by hanging on a harness. Suddenly, the artist falls unconscious and falls backwards. While Ali Asgar and other crew members try to rescue him, Akshay himself comes forward and leads the rescue mission. He jumps up on the ramp to hold the unconscious man and instructs a crew member to place him on his lap. He also asks the crew member to release the harness. Check out the video here:

Akshay's actions were hailed by several social media users. One social media user said, "He is as always great human being", while another wrote: "Man with golden heart". One of the users commented: "Akshay Kumar synonym of HUMANITY", and another fan wrote: "That's why he is our idol."

Speaking of Housefull 4, the film is a reincarnation comedy with each of the actors having two avatars in the film. First, from the ancient period of 1419 and secondly their modern-age character from 2019. The film is India's first reincarnation comedy and also the most expensive one. Over 75 crores have been spent by Nadiadwala Grandsons only on the VFX. It's bigger in size and scale and hopefully should be much ahead of the first three films in the franchise in the comedic quotient.

With a superlative cast, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

Akshay is also busy with Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of Kanchana. Akshay Kumar plays the character of a person who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. The film is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original Tamil film. On the occasion of Navratri, Akshay Kumar revealed his first look from the film. He can be seen dressed in a red sari, hair pulled back, red bangles in both hands, and a red bindi.

