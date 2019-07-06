Watch video: Alert cops, train driver save elderly man's life at Mumbai Central

national

In the video which has gone viral, the security personnel at Mumbai Central station can be seen jumping off the platform and rushing towards the 64-year-old man who is trying to commit suicide just as the train enters the railway station

A screengrab of the video which has gone viral over the internet

On Saturday, brave officers of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) saved the life of a senior citizen who attempted to commit suicide at Mumbai Central station. The senior citizen, who was later identified as Waman Govind Kamble, 64, a resident of Sion, tried to commit suicide by lying down in front of the fast approaching Virar fast local train.

Upon seeing the elderly man taking the drastic step, two officers of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), identified as Manoj Ashok Ghodke and Ravindra R Vise acted promptly and saved the senior citizen by jumping on the track while the train was just a few metres away.

Watch the video here:

Besides the two officers, alert motorman of the train, Laxman Singh Meena and guard Yogendra Prasad immediately applied emergency brakes and halted the train in time to save the 68-year-old man's life. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the Mumbai Central railway station.

In the video, which has gone viral since then, a man dressed up in white pant and short can be seen stepping down from the platform onto the railway tracks while commuters are seen waiting for the train to arrive. The commuters take notice of the senior citizen and step back from the platform. While the senior citizen sits down on the railway track, leaving everyone shocked and surprise with his act.

As the train approached the station, the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officer is seen rushing on to the railway tracks in order to rescue him. The officer quickly jumps on to the tracks and lifts the senior citizen from the track as another officer jumps on to the tracks within seconds and the two officers escort the elderly man to the platform.

Prompt & daring action by MSF staff Sh Manoj & Ashok, deployed with RPF saved life of a sr citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central Station. His family expressed deep gratitude to them. @drmbct

@rpfwrbct

@RailMinIndia

@PiyushGoyalOffc

@PiyushGoyal#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/DEZvYKndea — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 6, 2019

In the meanwhile, as the officers lift the man and escort him safely to the platform, the alert motorman and guard apply emergency brakes and halt the train in time to avoid any untoward incident. As the officers escort the man to the platform, fellow commuters can be seen offering a helping hand as they pull the man back to the platform.

The prompt and courageous act of MSF staff saved a precious life. The son of the senior citizen, Vijay Waman Kamble, was called by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and counselled. Later, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) handed over the senior citizen to his son. Family members of the elderly man conveyed hearty thanks for the life saving good work.

