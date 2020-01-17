Watch video: Ali Abbas Zafar cuts birthday cake with bestie Katrina Kaif

It's Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday today. The Bharat director celebrated his birthday with his friends from the film industry, and the party indeed seemed to a fun-filled affair. Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra, Kartik Aaryan, Sunil Grover, Kriti Sanon, Atul Agnihotri and wife Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Dino Morea, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and wife actress Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mudassar Aziz and girlfriend actress Huma Qureshi attended the grand birthday bash hosted by Ali Abbas Zafar at a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

Pictures and videos from the birthday party have gone viral on the Internet. In one of the videos shared by Katrina Kaif's fan club, Ali Abbas Zafar can be seen cutting a cake while Katrina can be seen beside him.

For the party, Katrina Kaif looked super gorgeous in her orange dress, while SRK had opted for a black suit. Ananya Panday's dress caught our attention too as the newbie had donned an off-white mini dress that had crabs, flamingos, and starfish design print, while Vicky Kaushal was seen in his casual avatar.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar sir..God bless u ... A post shared by Hiten Tejwani (@hitentejwani) onJan 16, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

Last year, both Katrina and Ali were seen on a chat show together where they shared candid information about their friendship, family and other fun things. Speaking about the dynamics of their friendship, Katrina said, "If there is one person in the whole world who really understands me, that person would be Ali." Ali Abbas added, "I think we are walking on the same path of life and when I met his family, I found a lot of similarities amongst us. I personally feel that the relationship between any actor-director should be a transparent one."

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have collaborated earlier in Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan. The duo reunited once again for Bharat, which also featured Salman Khan and released in 2019 Eid.

