Watch Video: Alia Bhatt's aerial act will make your eyes pop in wonder

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood and the actress is giving us some serious gym lessons through her workout videos. Alia's fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Alia can be seen nailing aerial Pilates like a pro.

In the video, the Raazi actor is seen wearing a neon green t-shirt and black gym leggings. Later, she entangles herself with a rope that is suspended from the ceiling. Holding the rope, she turns upside down and holds her position. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yasmin wrote, "The whole country, the whole world, should be doing #AerialPilates exercises. They’d be happier! Don't take my word for it, just ask @aliaabhatt. Today was her first session of Aerial Pilates and @tonka_cascais says she totally nailed it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) onSep 25, 2019 at 6:23am PDT

This isn't the first time the Kalank star has given us gym motivation. A week ago, Alia completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times. The gym that Alia Bhatt visits shared two videos which have taken her fitness goals to another level!

On the professional front, Alia has wrapped up the shoot of Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Currently, she is shooting for daddy Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mr Bhatt as director.

Apart from Alia, Sadak 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

