Watch Video: Alia Bhatt's aerial act will make your eyes pop in wonder
Alia Bhatt spends long hours at the gym. She often gives her fans a sneak peek into her training.
Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood and the actress is giving us some serious gym lessons through her workout videos. Alia's fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Alia can be seen nailing aerial Pilates like a pro.
In the video, the Raazi actor is seen wearing a neon green t-shirt and black gym leggings. Later, she entangles herself with a rope that is suspended from the ceiling. Holding the rope, she turns upside down and holds her position. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yasmin wrote, "The whole country, the whole world, should be doing #AerialPilates exercises. They’d be happier! Don't take my word for it, just ask @aliaabhatt. Today was her first session of Aerial Pilates and @tonka_cascais says she totally nailed it!
This isn't the first time the Kalank star has given us gym motivation. A week ago, Alia completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times. The gym that Alia Bhatt visits shared two videos which have taken her fitness goals to another level!
I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we’ve got a lot of work to do. #sohfit #bethebestyou #girlswholift #strongnotskinny
On the professional front, Alia has wrapped up the shoot of Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Currently, she is shooting for daddy Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mr Bhatt as director.
Apart from Alia, Sadak 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
