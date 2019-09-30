Watch video: Alligator swims in tank with watermelon in jaws

This video of an alligator casually swimming in a tank with a watermelon held tightly in its jaws. Some actually say that the video has a calming effect.

The caption which was posted with the video said, "Nothing to see here. Just an alligator with a watermelon. Move along." The video was shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The video was also shared on the zoo's official page. “My kids and I got the biggest laugh out of this. Not expecting to see that,” says a Facebook user. “Me when I’m getting yet another candy bar,” jokes another. “So peaceful to watch... from my phone... of a gator... in Indiana... while I live in Florida,” says a third. “Fascinating creature,” says a fourth. “They see me floatin’. They hatin’,” jokes another.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates