MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Watch video: Alligator swims in tank with watermelon in jaws

Published: Sep 30, 2019, 15:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The video was shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Childrenâs Zoo

Alligator with a watermelon. Pic/Screengrab
Alligator with a watermelon. Pic/Screengrab

This video of an alligator casually swimming in a tank with a watermelon held tightly in its jaws. Some actually say that the video has a calming effect.

The caption which was posted with the video said, "Nothing to see here. Just an alligator with a watermelon. Move along." The video was shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The video was also shared on the zoo's official page. “My kids and I got the biggest laugh out of this. Not expecting to see that,” says a Facebook user. “Me when I’m getting yet another candy bar,” jokes another. “So peaceful to watch... from my phone... of a gator... in Indiana... while I live in Florida,” says a third. “Fascinating creature,” says a fourth. “They see me floatin’. They hatin’,” jokes another.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

viral videos

US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK