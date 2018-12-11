Watch Video: Amateur thief tries to shoplift gold chain, owner outsmarts him

hatke

The not so experienced jewellery thief tried to run away with a gold chain but was smartly outplayed by the owner who was clever enough to lock the door of the store

A screen grab from the CCTV footage

A 27-year-old man named Suphachai Panthong was in for a surprise when he decided to steal a gold chain from a jewellery store in Thailand. In the video, that has gone viral on the Internet, an amateurish thief tried to shoplift a gold chain which is worth Rs 8,000 but ultimately was outplayed by the store's owner and eventually landed up behind bars as reported by Dailymail.co.uk.



In the file photo, Suphachai Panthong is seen interacting with the jewellery store owner before he commits the crime



Suphachai Panthong tried to steal a gold necklace from a shop in Choburi, Thailand and thought that he would be successful as the store was manned by just one man - the owner. But the young and amateur thief quickly learned a lesson and realised that stealing is not such an easy task and neither is it everyone's cup of tea.

Watch the video here:

In the viral video, Panthong is seen entering the jewellery store, wanting to try out a gold necklace as he seems to be interested in buying one. However, the owner notices a different body language and plays smart by locking the door of the store.

As the video plays further, Panthong attempts to run away with the gold chain and tries to barge open the door in order to flee the spot. But the store's owner was one step ahead of the newbie thief and locks the door remotely so that the latter cannot run away with the gold chain.

The culprit was then forced to turn back and return the chain which is worth Rs 8,000 as he failed miserably at his first attempt at stealing. The culprit had to wait until the cops showed up to escort him out.

In his clarification, Panthong said that he was only trying to make extra money as he had recently lost his job. He admitted to committing the crime and was remanded in police custody and could face jail time.

