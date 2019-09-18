Watch video: Andre Russell and wife announce arrival of their first baby in style

West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell may not be active on the cricket field but he is still making headlines. Russell and his wife Jassym Lora recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Andre Russell also called it 'another blessing'.

The Windies star took to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo of him and his wife as well as a video. What's unique about it is how Russell and his wife managed to reveal the gender of the child. In the video, Russell's wife Jassym bowls underarm to him as he smashed the ball which then bursts out into pink smoke. Thus, revealing that the couple are expecting a baby girl! How cool and unique is that?

View this post on Instagram #newblessings A post shared by Andre Russell (@ar12russell) onSep 15, 2019 at 8:00pm PDT

Andre Russel went on to caption the video: So it's #GIRL another blessing in my life it didn't matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell @partyblasterspro

The heartwarming video received many congratulatory replies from other West Indies cricketers. Opening batsman Chris Gayle posted, 'Where was my invitation. Congrats bro..another lucky girl'. Wishing a safe pregnancy and successful delivery, said Carlos Brathwaite. Darren Sammy went on to comment saying, 'Congratulations champ wishing the wifey a healthy pregnancy @ar12russell'. While Samuel Badree said, Girls rule the world bro...blessings.'

Andre Russell was last seen part of the West Indies squad at the 2019 ICC World Cup earlier this year. During the tournament, Andre Russell suffered a knee injury and hence missed the T20I series against India which followed.

