Watch Video: Anil Kapoor's leg day looks super gruelling!

Anil Kapoor seems to be only getting better as he gets older. The veteran actor is in the pink of health and keeps sharing videos of himself working out and keeping fit. Recently, he shared a video in which he can be seen doing some difficult-looking leg exercises, against the backdrop of Michael Jackson's Beat It.

Sharing the video, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Never Skip Leg Day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses Song : Beat It By Michael Jackson"

Wow, if this video doesn't impress and inspire you, we don't know what will!

Many of Kapoor's fans and social media followers, too, found this video quite motivational. One of them said, "This person continuous to grow young day by day", and another wrote, "Wow....pure inspiring" while celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar commented, "Yaaassss legend".

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer, Takht.

