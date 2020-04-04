Watch Video: Anita Hassanandani sings 'Go Carona Go' as an embarrassed Rohit Reddy looks on

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Recently, Anita Hassanandani gave us insights into how she is spending her quarantine time. Hassanandani, who is quite active on Instagram shared a funny video which she shot on the terrace of her building with her husband Rohit Reddy. In the video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen lip-syncing and dancing to the now-famous 'Go Corona Go' tune. As she sings and dance on the tune, Rohit is seen with an embarrassed expression on his face.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "No one can save me... Not even #TikTok himself! @indiatiktok (sic)". The video was met with a hilarious response from her celebrity friends.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture with her family on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actress is seen playing with her dog who is relaxing on the bed. Besides this, her husband Rohit Reddy is taking a quick nap. The expression on Hassanandani's face clearly explains the situation. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the hashtag '#lovelife'.

View this post on Instagram #LifeLine A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onMar 19, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

On the work front, Anita is currently seen in the fourth season of popular supernatural series Naagin. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria, apart from Anita.

