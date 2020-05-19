Watch video: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades trims his beard look

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a video announcing that he is finally getting his beard trimmed with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he can't grow his beard any further.

The 47-year-old actor put out a video on Instagram where he is seen shirtless while Gabriella is recording the video. In the video, Arjun says, "So quarantine has been extended till 31st of May, and I can't grow this beard any further." Telling his fans that Gabriella is going to cut his beard, the 'Aankhein' star said, "So Gabrielle is going to help me cut it, and if I don't post in another 2 hours... you know exactly how it went." Along with the video he wrote, "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!! hopefully, it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow."

And finally, he posted this time-lapse video, where Gabriella is seen trimming his beard. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram It’s started ð A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onMay 18, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

Lately, the 'Housefull' star has been sharing his pictures on Instagram showcasing his beard look amid lockdown. But not anymore! Here's Arjun's new clean-shaved look:

Earlier, the 'Rock On' star urged people to contribute to 'Go Dharmic', a volunteer organisation, to help them in their mission to feed one million Indians during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI