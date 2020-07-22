Watch Video: Armed with mask and gloves, IndiGo crew dances on Butta Bomma

After a viral video of a grandfather-granddaughter duo's dance-off uplifted the moods of netizens, another video of airline carrier IndiGo crew dancing to the famous song Butta Bomma has left Tweeple in high spirits. The viral video was shared by Twitter user G Sreenivasa Kumar, who said the airline crew was grooving to the famous song at Vishakhapatnam airport.

Interestingly, the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Angu Vaikuntapurathu has become quite famous. In the 16-seconds video clip, the IndiGo crew can be seen tapping their feet to Butta Bomma. Armed with masks and hand gloves, the crew can also be seen adhering to the social distancing norms as they dance.

Soon after the video went viral, the official Twitter account of IndiGo retweeted the clip and said, "Whoa...What a great energy! After all, we're 'The coolest Airline' ever #LetsIndiGo (sic)." Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.20 lakh views and nearly 3,500 likes.

While Kumar said that the video was from Vizag, another Twitter user clarified that the clip is from Bhubaneswar airport and not Vishakhapatnam airport. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Great dance. Is it for farewell?", while another wrote, "Wow.. proud to be telugu."

Here's how Tweeple reacted to the dance video:

So cutest video — Shiva (@Shiva25031545) July 20, 2020

wow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sai Kumar (@SaiKuma79722353) July 20, 2020

Are they doing happily for reopening international flights? Or cheering passengers?, However our Telugu movie music playing everywhere.



Congrats to #SSThaman #AlluArjun#PoojaHegde #HBDSitaraGhattamaneni #HBDUpasanaKonidela — RKV (@iamrkv7) July 20, 2020

Skn bro..its bhubaneshwar airport..sorry for intial information.. @MusicThaman thaman bhayya its bhubaneshwar airport..mana staff confuse ayyaru..north lo reach indi idi..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ..plz correct the airport name to bhubaneshwar — Chaithu_ (@6eChaithu) July 20, 2020

So nice out standing — Saurabh Shukla (@Saurabh19321858) July 20, 2020

Amazing ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Neel Naik (@theneelnaik) July 20, 2020

So, did the video make you want to dance as well?

