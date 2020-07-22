Search

Watch Video: Armed with mask and gloves, IndiGo crew dances on Butta Bomma

Updated: Jul 22, 2020, 08:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

After a viral video of a grandfather-granddaughter duo's dance-off uplifted the moods of netizens, another video of airline carrier IndiGo crew dancing to the famous song Butta Bomma has left Tweeple in high spirits. The viral video was shared by Twitter user G Sreenivasa Kumar, who said the airline crew was grooving to the famous song at Vishakhapatnam airport.

Interestingly, the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Angu Vaikuntapurathu has become quite famous. In the 16-seconds video clip, the IndiGo crew can be seen tapping their feet to Butta Bomma. Armed with masks and hand gloves, the crew can also be seen adhering to the social distancing norms as they dance.

Soon after the video went viral, the official Twitter account of IndiGo retweeted the clip and said, "Whoa...What a great energy! After all, we're 'The coolest Airline' ever #LetsIndiGo (sic)." Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.20 lakh views and nearly 3,500 likes.

While Kumar said that the video was from Vizag, another Twitter user clarified that the clip is from Bhubaneswar airport and not Vishakhapatnam airport. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Great dance. Is it for farewell?", while another wrote, "Wow.. proud to be telugu."

Here's how Tweeple reacted to the dance video:

So, did the video make you want to dance as well?

