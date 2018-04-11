Watch video: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil sends best wishes to baby Mehd Ozil of Kerela

On Saturday, the German player shared a video of the family from Kerala endearing them to football fans across the globe



Baby Mehd Ozil with his parents

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he was honoured to learn that a Kerala couple from the football crazy district of Malappuram had named their newborn after him.



Mesut Ozil

On Saturday, the German player shared a video of the family from Kerala endearing them to football fans across the globe. "Great honour to be the inspiration for the name of this child, sending my best wishes back to India and all the best for Mehd Ozil. Hope Mehd will assist his family with lots of smiles and memories in the years to come," Ozil wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Great honour to be the inspiration for the name of this child ð Sending my best wishes back to India and all the best for Mehd Ozil ðð®ð³ðð¼ Hope Mehd will assist his family with lots of smiles and memories in the years to come ð¬ #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/YfMbcTChAZ — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 9 April 2018

The child, born on December 29, 2017, was named Mehd, which means instructor and Ozil, which means genuine in Turkish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates