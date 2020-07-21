Watch Video: Asymptomatic patients organise flash mob in COVID care centre

A screengrab of the video shared by ANI on Twitter

The coronavirus outbreak has cast a shadow of gloom for many people. Those tested positive are away from their loved ones at quarantine centres and hospitals, hoping to recover soon and be with their family. Amid such difficult times, a video has surfaced on social media of a group of asymptomatic patients at a COVID care centre in Karnataka’s Ballari district doing flash mob to lift their spirits and keep themselves engaged.

The patients were filmed on Sunday at the Government Dental College in Ballari that was being used as a COVID care centre for asymptomatic patients.

The patients who participated in the flash mob followed social distancing by forming two parallel lines to dance beside their partitioned beds at the centre. Two people were also seen in the video minding their business as the others danced.

According to IANS, the patients were dancing to a 21-year-old famous song, ‘Mastu Mastu Hudugi', starring popular Sandalwood star Upendra and actress Raveena Tandon, from the movie ‘Upendra'.

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said, "The COVID patients did the flash mob on their own, it was not organised. They were just having a good time. One of our doctors was there who took the video and shared it with us."

With inputs from IANS

