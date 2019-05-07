Watch video: Australian PM Scott Morrison hit by egg on campaign trail

international

The egg grazed Scott Morrison's head but did not break

Scott Morrison. pic/AFP

Canberra: The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison was egged on Tuesday by a protester while campaigning in Albury. The egg grazed Morrison's head but did not break, the media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene, the BBC reported. Morrison described the egg thrower as "cowardly". The incident happened just over a week to go for the elections in Australia.

Watch video here...

BREAKING. The moment a young woman is wrestled away after trying to egg @ScottMorrisonMP at a #CWA event in Albury. Protestor knocked over an elderly woman. #AUSVotes19 #auspol @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/afQ8Q9g8QE — Jonathan Lea (@JonathanLea10) May 7, 2019

The moment a protester tries to egg the PM during a Country Women’s Association luncheon at Albury-Wodonga.



Scott Morrison says his concern was for an older lady who was knocked off her feet during the incident.



Details @7NewsCanberra #7NEWS #ausvotes2019 #auspol pic.twitter.com/4tw7OcEyKk — Andrea Nicolas (@AndreaLNicolas) May 7, 2019

A protester thrown an egg the Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Albury (it didn’t break). #auspol #ausvotes â¦@politicsabcâ© pic.twitter.com/7KYWbKrrun — Dan Conifer ð³ (@DanConifer) May 7, 2019

"My concern about today's incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes," the Prime Minister tweeted.

My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

Thanks also to my AFP team. They do a great job. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

An elderly woman was knocked over during the incident, which happened at a Country Women's Association event. Australians are due to vote in a general election on May 18.

Stories of the day

Seven reasons why Mumbai police want PUBG banned

Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

Mumbai: Colaba resident finds cockroach inside Dahi Vada

Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx: 'There is a fire in our hearts'

Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Mumbai Police refuse RTI info to Dharavi dead teen's family

Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

mid day editorial: BMC needs to be battle ready this monsoon

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates