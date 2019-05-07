Watch video: Australian PM Scott Morrison hit by egg on campaign trail
The egg grazed Scott Morrison's head but did not break
Canberra: The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison was egged on Tuesday by a protester while campaigning in Albury. The egg grazed Morrison's head but did not break, the media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene, the BBC reported. Morrison described the egg thrower as "cowardly". The incident happened just over a week to go for the elections in Australia.
Watch video here...
BREAKING. The moment a young woman is wrestled away after trying to egg @ScottMorrisonMP at a #CWA event in Albury. Protestor knocked over an elderly woman. #AUSVotes19 #auspol @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/afQ8Q9g8QE— Jonathan Lea (@JonathanLea10) May 7, 2019
The moment a protester tries to egg the PM during a Country Women’s Association luncheon at Albury-Wodonga.— Andrea Nicolas (@AndreaLNicolas) May 7, 2019
Scott Morrison says his concern was for an older lady who was knocked off her feet during the incident.
Details @7NewsCanberra #7NEWS #ausvotes2019 #auspol pic.twitter.com/4tw7OcEyKk
A protester thrown an egg the Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Albury (it didn’t break). #auspol #ausvotes â¦@politicsabcâ© pic.twitter.com/7KYWbKrrun— Dan Conifer ð³ (@DanConifer) May 7, 2019
"My concern about today's incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes," the Prime Minister tweeted.
My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019
We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019
Thanks also to my AFP team. They do a great job.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019
An elderly woman was knocked over during the incident, which happened at a Country Women's Association event. Australians are due to vote in a general election on May 18.
