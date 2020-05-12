Watch video: Becky Lynch reveals she is pregnant, relinquishes Raw women's title to Asuka

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch had a huge announcement to make on the opening of Monday Night Raw on May 11, 2019. Becky Lynch, the Raw women's champion, came out to the ring along with the MITB briefcase, that Asuka won the previous night, to state that she the night wasn't 'ordinary. Becky Lynch said, " I am torn between joy and sadness coz I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I had to do something about it."

Becky Lynch revealed that she asked WWE's decision-makers to raise the stakes at the Money In The Bank ladder match for a WWE title contract. A fuming Asuka entered the ring surprised as to why does Becky have the MITB briefcase. It was then when Becky Lynch revealed details that the MITB match was not for a contract at a WWE title shot but in fact, was for the Raw women's champion. Becky Lynch then went on to say that she cannot fight now and that Asuka is the new Raw women's champion.

View this post on Instagram #TheMan is going to be a mother. Congratulations,@beckylynchwwe! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onMay 11, 2020 at 5:33pm PDT

After Asuka went on to celebrate on WWE Raw at the Performance Center, Becky Lynch told Asuka, "As happy as you are to be the champion, I may be a little bit happier. You go be a warrior because I'm going to go and be a mother."

Becky Lynch also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her fans. Lynch wrote, "I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I left that same building tonight with my new family."

Congratulations immediately poured in on Instagram all over with soon-to-be-mom Nikki Bella, WWE star Carmella, and former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson wishing the 'The Man.'

Becky Lynch is a one-time Raw women's champion after she won the title at WrestleMania 35 and is the longest-reigning Raw women's champion at 400 days. Becky Lynch is engaged to former Universal champion Seth Rollins. The couple got engaged last year after dating for a while. Becky Lynch signed off saying she would miss the WWE Universe.

