Watch video: Ben Stokes' kids inform him about award nomination and it's cute

England's star cricketer Ben Stokes has been nominated by his fellow players for the NatWest PCA Players' Player of the Year award and the all-rounder found it out through his children.

In a video posted by England's Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), Stokes' son Layton, seven, and daughter Libby, four, is seen holding cards. Layton then read out the contents.

"Daddy, you have been an amazing cricketer all summer. We are so proud of you. You have been nominated for the Players' Player of the Year!" Layton read. Watch the entire video below.

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 84 in England's World Cup win against New Zealand in July. He followed that up with 135 not out against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in August which the hosts won by one wicket.

