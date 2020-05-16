Watch Video: Big hair don't care! Priyanka Chopra puts on her dancing shoes

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra has given her fans a reason to smile, laugh, and just enjoy the moment. The actress has managed to stay in high spirits despite the coronavirus pandemic and has kept on entertaining and educating her fans and social media followers through her online posts and initiatives.

Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to Instagram to share a funny video of her dancing during a photoshoot, big hair and all. She captioned the video as, "Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon"

Well, doesn't Priyanka look just so elegant in her amazing pouf hairdo and pristine white bathrobe? We think the actress looks like she's straight out of a retro movie shoot!

Many of PeeCee's friends and fans commented on the post with nothing but praises for the actress. One of them said, "Always dancing on set. I miss it! Miss you!!!!!!" while another user commented, "I LOVE YOU OMG".

Well, one thing is for sure, Priyanka Chopra has always got her style on fleek! What do you think?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news