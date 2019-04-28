Watch video: Boney Kapoor envelops daughter Janhvi in a warm hug at the airport

bollywood

When Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport, dad Boney was there to greet her with a warm hug and a kiss

Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Boney Kapoor is extremely close to both his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. The family stood by each other like rocks after Sridevi passed away in 2018, and since then, Boney Kapoor and his daughters have tried to fill the void for each other.

Recently, the love and affection that Boney Kapoor and Janhvi have for each other was clear to anyone who saw them at Mumbai airport. When Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport, dad Boney was there to greet her with a warm hug and a kiss.

Watch the video here:

Isn't it adorable? How happy Janhvi looks being enveloped in her father's arms! The smile on her face can brighten up anyone's day.

The actress looked pretty in a yellow kurta paired with white palazzos and a yellow dupatta. Janhvi was simple and sweet in minimal makeup, a messy braid and chandelier earrings. She also took the time to wave to fans and shutterbugs who were trying to get photos of her with Boney Kapoor.

The actress will soon be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy Rooh-Afza, which is being directed by Hardik Mehta and will hit theatres on March 20 next year. Janhvi is also working on the untitled biopic of Gunjan Saxena, a female combat pilot of the Indian Air Force, who was part of the Kargil War in 1999.

