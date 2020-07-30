Watch video: Car washed away in overflowing stream after heavy rain

A screengrab from the video shared by ANI on Twitter

Anantapur: A car with two men inside got washed away, while it was trying to cross a rivulet in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Fortunately, it was a narrow escape for the two, identified as Rakesh and Yousuf.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A car with 2 passengers inside gets washed away in Anantapur while crossing a rivulet. pic.twitter.com/LTKTLTltYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The car was moving behind a bus near the culvert. The bus managed to cross the stream, however, the car got stuck in the water and was washed away. A video of the incident was shared by a senior government official to ANI.

The locals managed to take the two people inside the car out in time and save them.

