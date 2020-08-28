Watch video: Chennai man solves 6 Rubik's Cube underwater, sets Guinness World Record

A screengrab of the video posted by the Guinness World Records on Facebook.

If you thought solving a Rubik’s cube is a Herculean task, a 25-year-old man successfully broke a world record in solving the minimum number of Rubik’s cube underwater. Illayaram Sekar from Chennai has set a world record for solving six Rubik’s Cubes underwater in two minutes and 17 seconds. The man has achieved this feat in a single breath, sitting inside a transparent container filled with water.

The Guinness World Records shared a video of Sekar’s attempt on its Facebook page. “Using yoga meditation breathing techniques, Illayaram Sekar from Chennai, India has achieved a new record for the most Rubik's Cubes solved underwater,” they wrote in the caption.

The video shows Sekar sitting inside the container and solving the Rubik’s cube as independent witnesses stand near him verifying the record.

The video garnered close to 10,000 likes. While some people lauded the man, some joked on their incapability to solve the Rubik’s cube.

A user posted in the comments, “I have tried solving thoz cubes even over water for monthz while am relaxing and I have never been able to completely solve even one (sic).” Lauding the man’s talent, a user said, “That is truly extraordinary and remarkable.” A surprised user said, “Wow..... he could hold his breath for almost 3 mins.”

