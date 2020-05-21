Watch video: Chetan Hansraj as young Balram in Mahabharat is super adorable

Back in the day, B.R Chopra's Mahabharat had received an iconic status. The mythological show is back on Television, amid lockdown. And the entire starcast of the show is extremely excited, what with everyone sharing their shooting experience, sharing pictures from the sets and reliving memories. Mahabharat enjoyed such popularity among the masses that every actor associated with the show became popular. One such actor is Television actor Chetan Hansraj. It was his first stint as an actor.

Did you know Chetan Hansraj played the young Balram in the show? He was a child actor back then and recalling his fond memories, the actor shared, "I was 14-years-old when I played Balram in Mahabharat, and it was completely magical. All of us used to get lots of feedback and messages from fans via letters. I was in school and every day I used to receive gunny bags full of letters. Back then, there was a photograph-autograph system with fan mails. So, fans would mail me an empty envelope with a return stamp attached and had to sign the picture and send it back with the letter. It was my daily routine."



Chetan Hansraj in Mahabharat

He added further, "Before going to school, I would sign my pictures and put them in the envelopes. Every morning my father would give me a stack of envelopes with pictures to sign. It was a wonderful time and I have so many memories attached to the show and I am glad I am getting the opportunity to relive it on Colors."

Check out Chetan Hansraj as Balram in this video. Also, do not miss Sumeet Raghvan as young Sudama:

Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar, who essayed the of Uttara in the show, too shared her fond memories of the golden days. The bonding of the entire cast and crew was so strong even then that they used to work really hard by helping each other out with dialogues and tips for making various scenes exciting.



Varsha Usgaonkar in Mahabharat

Revisiting the time, Varsha said, "Today when as I sit with my family and re-watch the entire epic, nostalgia sets in and I am instantly transported back in time. I fondly remember BR Chopra sir's words and how he would be our guiding light while shooting. The entire cast was and still is extremely fond of each other and we would all have our lunch break together. They were no less than a family to me and even on my off days, I would go to the sets just to catch up with them. It has been a great journey full of fun and learnings. I truly hope that the new generations will also enjoy watching it and see and imbibe the learnings."

While Mahabharat enjoyed immense popularity in the late 80s when it was released, people are loving it as it airs once again on Colors.

