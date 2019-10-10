Child interrupts reporter mom's live news broadcast; Internet is loving it

A screengrab of the viral video shows the boy interrupting his mother as she reports breaking news for the viewers

Every now and then, amazing videos appear on the internet leaving a lasting imprint on the minds of the netizens. Recently, a video of a news correspondent being interrupted by her son while she was reporting breaking news on-air appeared on the internet that has left netizens in awe and has taken the internet by storm.

News correspondent Courtney Kube who covers National Security and the Pentagon for a leading news channel was reporting on the Turkish airstrikes in Syria when all of a sudden her son appeared from behind and reached for her in a bid to distract her. Though the distraction happened during live coverage, the news channel went on to share the video with an adorable message: Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news.

Although Courtney was distracted by her son, the 41-year-old news correspondent showed exemplary professionalism by slowly moving her son away from the camera view while continuing to report the news without any discomfort whatsoever.

Watch the adorable video of the reporter being distracted here:

In the video, Courtney can be heard saying," Their concern is that they want to have a Kurdish, excuse me, my kids are here. Live television." As soon as Courtney finished saying the line, the broadcaster came to her rescue by cutting to graphics, post which, she was seen resuming with the show.

While sharing the viral video, which has garnered over 2.3 million views, the news channel captioned the video with the hashtag 'Working Moms'! Soon after the video was shared, netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their views on the heartwarming video.

One user wrote, "This is seriously the best", while another user wrote, "Couldn't agree more, it's great to smile watching unexpected moments like that."

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video:

Kudos to the savvy producer in the control room who thought, "uh...now's probably a good time to run a graphic for a few seconds." — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 9, 2019

I think it’s fantastic that she’s allowed to have her kids around while working.



Good on you MSNBC. — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) October 9, 2019

MSNBC, thank you for highlighting this sweet moment and supporting your working moms. — Carrie Lunt (@CarrieLunt) October 9, 2019

Like a boss! Also, great teamwork on the graphic. Kids are the best. — John Panzer (@jpanzer) October 9, 2019

@MSNBC gets a win for supporting their working moms on this one, because that little boy just looks happy to be there, and we don't hear any crying when he leaves. Nice. — Monica Bisha (@MonicaBisha) October 9, 2019

Awwww so cute! — Dana Olita Ogden (@danaolitaogden) October 9, 2019

